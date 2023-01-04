Pakistan tells Afghanistan Country’s security is our red line: Hina Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said on Tuesday that Pakistan had sent a message to Afghanistan conveying the country’s security is its red line.

Giving a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, the minister of state said that Pakistan aimed to have cordial ties with its neighbors, adding that Pakistan should not be the victim of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s terrorist activities.

Giving a reference of her recent visit to Afghanistan, Khar claimed that Afghan officials had given complete assurance that their territory would not be used against Pakistan. She added that she had held positive talks with the Afghan’s deputy prime minister, foreign minister, commerce minister and members of women chamber of commerce. MNA Mohsin Dawar presided the session of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.