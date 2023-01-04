Yousuf rues New Zealand’s last-wicket stand

KARACHI: Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf on Tuesday said that he does some tuning and talks to the batsmen, who are struggling, about the things which are necessary but cannot press them more on their technical aspects of batting as it could be counter productive.

When asked at a post-day news conference that opener Abdullah Shafique has been facing problems on short-pitched deliveries and against the spin and what is his role as a batting coach, Yousuf said it’s difficult to disturb technical things.

“Look, he (Abdullah) hit century against England in the first match and he has been struggling since then. It’s a test room and it’s difficult to disturb technical areas,” Yousuf said. “Yes, tuning and talks go along and he is also trying to overcome. It’s natural that a batsman feels disturbed when he is in bad patch. He is still doing things and if you interfere so much then the things could get worst. He can come out of this patch as he is trying. Today I think he was a bit unlucky as the ball he got out on came slow and he top-edged. We can give him confidence but cannot press for technical changes,” Yousuf said.

He said that the 104-run stand from the last pair of New Zealand was a bit heavy for the hosts.

“There is no doubt that the 100-run stand is not good for Pakistan,” Yousuf said. “It’s tough for us after they scored 100 extra runs for the last wicket. It should not have been done but such a time comes when the last pair starts going, it teases you and today it happened. They batted well and luck also favoured them,” he said.

Matt Hanry (68*) and Ajaz Patel (35) shared a 104-run tenth wicket stand to enable New Zealand extend their innings to 449. Pakistan, in response, were 154-3 at stumps.

Yousuf feels Pakistan are still not in a bad position.

“We are going well as we have lost three wickets for 154 and I feel the way boys are going and if we get the lead then they will also face issues,” he said.

Yousuf said that in the past wickets had a bit life in them and the ball would carry.

“In the past the wickets were a bit fast as Wasim and Waqar were playing. You know we have a young bowling unit and experience is needed for Test cricket."

Asked whether Shan and Abdullah Shafique have been given the role to bat aggressively Yousuf said it is their own game.

“There are no instructions to them from the skipper or management. Its our stand that they should play their natural game and bat according to their strength,” he clarified.

Asked whether Pakistani batsmen need psychiatrist Yousuf said the management behind the scene can think about bringing in psychiatrist.

Yousuf dispelled the impression that the wickets prepared for the last few Tests against England and New Zealand were benign.

“After the Pindi Test against England such pitches have been prepared which yielded results. Yes, we lost but positive cricket was seen. England won three Tests and the last Test against New Zealand was also close.

This wicket is also a result-oriented one. We have a young team, especially in bowling as so many debuts were made and as I said earlier you need experience in test cricket,” Yousuf said.

“If you look at New Zealand they are bowling at the same area with patience and this thing is very necessary,” Yousuf said.