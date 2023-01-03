Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s popularity rises in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The beautifully-coloured portrait paintings of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have started appearing on the back of trucks and became part of decoration of vehicles plying on various routes in Pakistan.

Such huge paintings are an expression of affection for the person whose portrait is displayed. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s popularity has increased manifold recently in the wake of his scheduled visit to Pakistan, that had to be postponed due to a protest by a political party that was ousted from power.

It was expected that the Crown Prince would have announced hefty investment in Pakistan and fiscal assistance for the country. It has been hinted that he would be visiting Pakistan soon.

On Monday, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki met with Nawaz Akhtar who also displayed a charming portrait of the Crown Prince on the back of his truck. Nawaz Akhtar brought his truck, carrying Saud Crown Prince’s portrait, into the Saudi Embassy compound, where he was received by the Saudi envoy. Ambassador Nawaf Al-Malki appreciated his gesture of affection for Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Saudi Kingdom and presented him a souvenir.