Smuggled goods worth Rs151m seized

LAHORE:Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Customs, Regional Office, Lahore, seized huge quantity of smuggled / non-duty paid goods valuing approximately Rs151 million.

Intelligence & Investigation-Customs Director Saima Shahzad told that these seized goods involve smuggled / non-duty paid Parachute cloth 19 tons, Joggers / shoes 13,871 pairs, Paraffin wax 1,500kg, and Petroleum Jelly 7,000kg. Three luxury vehicles were impounded and shifted to the I&I-Customs warehouses.

Anti-smuggling team conducted the operations in the areas of New Anarkali, Johar Town and Allama Iqbal Town, here.

Girl harassed; two held: A 16-year-old girl was harassed and threatened by two suspects in the Ghaziabad area on Monday. Reportedly, the victim had left her house for a usual work. The suspects identified as Ali Akbar and Ali alias Toka encountered her and harassed. When she resisted, they hurled abuses and threats. Police arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.