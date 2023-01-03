Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan and has an abundance of natural resources. And yet, somehow, it is still the poorest province. Balochistan’s current state is a showcase in our ruling class’s inability to make the most of what Pakistan has.
What should be a region bursting at the seams with mining, refining and other industries is, instead, an economic backwater. The people of the province feel lucky if they can get a working 4G or even 3G connection. It is sad to see so much potential go to waste.
Maqbool Ahmed
Kech
