Dacoit raj

This letter is intended to draw attention towards one of the main problems of Karachi: the increasing incidence of street crime. As a student of NED University, I would like to highlight the killing of Bilal Nasir, a fellow student. Bilal was shot dead while trying to resist an attempted robbery, and his tragic passing brought home just how dangerous things have become in this city, particularly for students of colleges and universities, who have become one of the main targets of the criminals. What happened to Bilal, could happen to any of us.

In my opinion, the root of the problem is out-of-control inflation and poverty. Strict action is necessary, but we are yet to see it. The street criminals appear to be operating with impunity and no place is considered safe, not even our own homes. There needs to be a large-scale operation against the criminals, along with an economic relief package for those struggling to survive. Without these policies, the frequency and severity of the crimes will only continue to rise.

Momina Zahid

Karachi