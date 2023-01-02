Man kills sister over domestic dispute

The mother of five children was shot dead by her brother in the Pirabad area on Sunday. The incident took place at a house located in Islamia Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the house and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the woman was identified as 35-year-old Rukhsana.

According to SHO Mukhtiar Panwar, she was killed by her brother, Shabbir, over a domestic dispute. The suspect fled after shooting his sister dead. The deceased woman had five children and she had been living at her parents’ house since her divorce. Police said the suspect had reportedly escaped to Punjab, Further investigations are under way.