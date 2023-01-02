 
close
Monday January 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Employee rights

January 02, 2023

A survey by the UN’s International Labour Organization found that around one in five employees suffer from violence or harassment at the workplace. This is a shocking revelation.

Governments and international organizations need to double-down on efforts to eradicate violence and harassment from the workplace. Employees should be respected and treated in a dignified manner.

Zainab Aliahmed

Turbat

Comments