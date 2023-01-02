Public education

The poor quality of our government schools and universities is preventing many of our students from getting the education they deserve. The high fees charged by good private schools make them unaffordable for most Pakistani families.
If we are to improve our performance in education, we need to start setting things right in our government schools.
Tayab Jummah
Turbat
