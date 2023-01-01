Tea festival starts in City

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated a three-day ‘Punjab Tea Festival’ at Jilani Park organised in collaboration with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and Lahore Qalandars on Saturday.

More than 70 stalls and lounges of various companies, including tea and milk, had been set up for visitors while drum beaters, cultural dances and magic show performances for children were also a part of the festival, said a press release issued here on Saturday. The minister appreciated PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik and other staff for arranging a healthy activity and entertainment for Lahories. He said that it was very important to have such activities to keep yourself busy with routine work.

PFA DG Muddassir Riaz Malik said the festival had brought together tea makers, tea lovers, industry experts, retailers and buyers under the one-roof as well as to share their experiences and enjoy this most fascinating of beverages. He added that special tea stalls from all regions of the country had been set up at the event and a team of nutritionists were raising awareness among visitors about dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination and nutrition counselling.

CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, PFA’s additional director generals, directors and a large number of people from different walks of lives were also present.