Sunday January 01, 2023
Wearing thin

January 01, 2023

The rise in gas and electricity loadshedding has led to great frustration among the people of Turbat. They feel neglected by the provincial and federal authorities and are sick of living in a state of deprivation.

The government has to tackle this energy crisis before the frustration of the people boils over into widespread instability.

Sattar Samad

Turbat

