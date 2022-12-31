Elahi announces district status for Jampur

Ag APP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday announced to grant status of district to Jampur.

He was chairing a meeting at his office in which Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Member National Assembly Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Provincial Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, MPA Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Sardar Awais Dreshak, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Former Assembly Member Meena Leghari, Dildar Cheema and Ali Bahadur Dreshak were present.

The chief minister said that a decision had been made to grant Jampur the status of a district on the long overdue demand of the people.