Govt, ECP to appeal against IHC order for LG polls in capital today

ISLAMABAD: As the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local government elections in the capital on December 31 (today), the federal government decided to challenge the court’s order.



IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir accepted the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) seeking to nullify ECP’s decision to postpone the local government elections.

In its one-page short order, the high court asked the federal government to ensure that “it assists the election commission in holding the local government polls”.

“The Ministry of Interior’s December 19 notification has been declared null and void and so is the December 27 notification of the election commission,” the order added.

The election commission had deferred the polls after the federal government increased the number of union councils (UCs) in the capital without taking the former into confidence.Before reserving the verdict, the court had expressed displeasure over the federal government’s attitude. “We are disappointed in the government [lack of engagement],” the court said.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Additional Attorney-General of Pakistan Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that federal government and ECP officials held a meeting earlier in the day.

“Due to a shortage of time, we could not take into account the comments,” the AAG said, to which the court questioned that is the federal government so incompetent that it cannot send its response to a petition.

In response, Duggal said that even if the government readies an answer, it cannot be forwarded without approval from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The judge then asked what was the reason behind increasing the number of UCs 12 days prior to the elections and also questioned whether the government could promise to hold the polls or not.

“This the government’s prerogative whether it wants to hold the polls,” the AAG said, to which the court asked how many times has this power been exercised in 2022.

The AAG told the court that the power has been exercised twice this year.

Following this, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon began his arguments and questioned the conduct of PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan — one of the petitioners.

“The petitioner should review his conduct and so should the court. Ali Nawaz Awan is a member of the National Assembly, but he is not playing his role over there.”

For devolving powers, Awan should be attending the lower house’s sessions, Jadoon said.

In his arguments, DG Election Commission (Law) informed the court that the commission had carried out many undertakings for conducting local government polls.

To this, Justice Tahir asked the official to inform the court what have ECP processed so far since June 30.

“We announced the local government election schedule for December 31. Printing of ballot paper and the training of the polling staff has been completed,” the DG told the court.

Justice Tahir asked the DG ECP what was the distance of the farthest polling station from your office. “Can’t you hold the polls right away?” the court asked the DG ECP, who replied that it was possible to hold local elections in 7-10 days.

He added that ballot papers were supplied to the polling stations two days before the polls, while security arrangements also needed to be taken care of.

Justice Tahir remarked that security arrangements are always in place in Islamabad.

“If elections didn’t take place the polling material would go to waste,” Justice Tahir said and asked who would be responsible for that. “The one who issued the notification would be to blame,” replied DG ECP.

Meanwhile, minutes after the court’s directives to conduct LG polls today (December 31), Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Friday the federal government is not in a position to hold local government elections in Islamabad immediately.

“We respect the court [Islamabad High Court], but holding the elections is not possible as the arrangements cannot be made in such a short period,” the federal minister told Geo News.

He added that as many as 1,000 polling stations needed security, election material is still not deployed at the stations and the polling staff will also be needed. “This isn’t possible.”

