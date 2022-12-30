18-year-old girl stabbed to death

LAHORE: The unidentified suspects stabbed an 18-year-old girl to death in Kot Lakhpat on Thursday.

The victim identified as Fatima was present inside her house situated in Chand Rai village alone when the unidentified suspects barged into it and stabbed her with iron rods. The suspects later on fled from the scene. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and asked the field officers to submit him a report.

accidents: At least 21 people died, whereas 946 were injured in 903 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 505 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (69%) road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 510 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians, and 367 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 216 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 229 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 60 in Gujranwala with 53 victims and at third Multan with 53 road accidents and 57 victims.