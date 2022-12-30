18-year-old girl stabbed to death

LAHORE:The unidentified suspects stabbed an 18-year-old girl to death in Kot Lakhpat on Thursday.

The victim identified as Fatima was present inside her house situated in Chand Rai village alone when the unidentified suspects barged into it and stabbed her with iron rods. The suspects later on fled from the scene. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and asked the field officers to submit him a report.

Four robbers arrested: Raiwind City police have arrested four suspected robbers identified as Usman alias Mani, Shahbaz, Junaid and Abu Bakar. Police also recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody.

They would shot at and injure citizens during robbery bids. The suspects confessed to committing various bids during initial investigations. In another incident, Shafiqabad police on Thursday have arrested two suspects identified as Munawwar and Abdul Rahman involved in smuggling of heavy ammunition to the city.

Police also recovered automatic rifles from their custody. During initial investigations, it came forth that they were trying to smuggle the illegal weapons into the city. 117 cops promoted: The shoulder badge pinning ceremony of the officers of different wings and units of Lahore police was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Thursday.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest whereas DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Headquarters M Abdullah Lak, SP Anti Riot Force Sajid Khokhar and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

The CCPO Lahore along with DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar and DIG Investigation Athar Esmael pinned badges of the promotional rank to as many as 117 police officers in a graceful ceremony.

The Congratulations letters on the promotion were also distributed among the promoted officers. As many as 46 Head constables (HCs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector, 36 ASIs were made Sub-Inspectors (SIs) whereas 35 SIs were promoted the rank of Inspector after their cases were considered and approved in the Promotion Board headed by CCPO Lahore.

Accordingly 46 police officers of Operations wing, 46 of Investigation wing, 08 officers of Security Division, 05 personnel from CCPO office, 03 from Elite Force and 09 officers from different other units along with one lady police officer have been promoted to the next rank.

The officers promoted to the next rank have been performing duties in different sections and units of Lahore police. 216 road accidents in City: At least 21 people died, whereas 946 were injured in 903 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 505 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority (69%) road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 510 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians, and 367 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 216 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 229 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 60 in Gujranwala with 53 victims and at third Multan with 53 road accidents and 57 victims.