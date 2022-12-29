Doctors awarded diplomas at CPSP convocation

LAHORE : Two sessions of 55th convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) were held here on Wednesday, wherein diplomas were awarded to 532 FCPS and 110 MCPS doctors of the year 2020 in the first session while in the second session 648 FCPS and 90 MCPS doctors were awarded diplomas.

In the first session Prof Dr Rashid Latif Khan, a world renowned Gynecologist, founder of Test Tube Baby in Pakistan and former Senior Vice President of CPSP, participated as a chief guest and in the second session Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman graced the occasion with his presence as chief guest.

President CPSP Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, Senior Vice President Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and other members of the council were present on this auspicious occasion. Heads of medical institutions of public, private, Armed Forces along with a large number of faculty members and retired Professors participated in both the sessions. Prof Khalid Masood Gondal administered the oath to the fresh postgraduates and Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi awarded diploma to them.

In his address Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, on behalf of CPSP Council, welcomed Prof Rashid Latif Khan and the governor and thanked them for gracing the mega event with their presence. He highlighted the contribution of CPSP on national and international level and stressed on the expansion of Emergency Medicine and Critical Care Departments. Proposals to provide services of specialist doctors at Tehsìl and Distt Headquarter Hospitals were also presented by him.

Prof Rashid Latif Khan, in his address, paid tribute to the services of the present council. He said establishing a modern hospital equipped with latest international technology is the need of the hour. He extolled the services of College Fellows and expected that newly sworn in postgraduates will bring glory to their College and country through their knowledge, teaching, training of young doctors and quality service delivery to the ailing humanity.

The governor expressed that doctors are a priceless asset of the country. Their character is the guarantee of success in this world and hereafter. He added that only earning money alone should not be your goal. The principle of purposeful and meaningful life is to take care of honour along with money. We should adopt positive character traits and improve our characters as well. We should live with gratitude and positive thinking and contribution, he said and expressed his happiness that CPSP is also providing services abroad in UK, Ireland, Saudi Arabia and Nepal. He said we should promote the use of modern technology. He paid tribute to Prof Khalid Masood Gondal for establishing the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mayo Hospital.