PMLN MNA remanded

LAHORE : A district court on Wednesday granted two-day physical remand of PMLN MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to the Anti-Corruption Establishment, an accused arrested on the charges of grabbing state land.
The court granted remand of the accused by December 30.
Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had arrested the MNA on the charge of encroachment of government land.
The ACE claimed that the MNA had grabbed 157 acres, 1 kanal and 16 marlas of state land by forgery and fraud with the connivance of Muhammad Saleem Patwari and Riast Ali Gardawar.
The MNA was arrested by the ACE Punjab after proving charges of land grabbing. The accused had grabbed the state land by showing Sharif Ahmed Hashmi as fake allottee of state land.
The Punjab Anti-Corruption Department had registered a case number 18/22 and arrested the accused from Sahiwal.
