Middlesex expresses desire to participate in PSL-8

Sindh police's Special Security Unit personnel stand guard outside Karachi Stadium during a PSL match. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) may establish new trends and traditions in its Season VIII as the Middlesex County has expressed its desire to be part of the show as the seventh contesting team depending on the understanding between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the County’s administration.

Zahid Moneer, member Board Middlesex County in a letter addressed to former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz, who resides in London these days, has requested him to arrange his meeting with PCB Chairman Najam Aziz Sethi to discuss the possibilities of Middlesex’s inclusion in the 8th edition of the PSL that is expected to kick off in the first week of February 2023.

The letter said that in case there is no possibility of Middlesex’s inclusion in the Season VIII, the County is ready to play warmup matches against the teams involved in the PSL’s next edition.

“Yes, I have been approached by Zahid Moneer, a member of Middlesex Board, expressing the Middlesex County’s desire to play in the PSL VIII.

However, if there are some complications involved, the County could play warmup matches by travelling to Pakistan and getting engaged against leading PSL teams,” Sarfraz Nawaz told ‘The News’ on telephone from London.

He added that Moneer, who holds an important position in a private bank also, said that the County CEO Andrew Cornish, would be willing to meet PCB Chairman Najam Sethi in Pakistan or England to discuss this revolutionary idea further.

“It would be no less than a fresh trend and a revolution if we succeed in making headway in this direction. Had I been in a position to travel to Pakistan, I would have accompanied the CEO Middlesex to discuss the option with the PCB authorities. But since I could not walk properly, I would not be in a position to travel to Pakistan,” Sarfraz, who lives in a nearby vicinity of Lord’s, the headquarters of Middlesex County, said.

Sarfraz Nawaz added that he had forwarded the communication to the Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi.

“I have forwarded the entire communication to the Najam Sethi for further discussion. Since it is an innovative idea, I have requested the Chairman Management Committee to consider it in the best interest of the game and country’s cricketing image. Since Najam Sethi is a positive person, I hope for interesting progress in this respect.”

Sarfraz Nawaz said that by accommodating Middlesex in any capacity would help increase the value of the PSL also.