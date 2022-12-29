Sharjeel named in probable list for NZ ODIs

KARACHI: The PCB’s interim selection committee on Wednesday named 21 probable players for the three ODI matches against New Zealand, recalling explosive opener Sharjeel Khan.
The matches will be conducted here at the National Stadium on January 9, 11 and 13.
The PCB said that the selectors will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup.
Sharjeel last played an ODI in January 2017.
Probables: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation has revealed the schedule for the four-nation cup for women in Saudi Arabia...
KARACHI: Farhan Altaf moved into the semifinals of men’s singles at 4th Afeef Tennis Champio-nship at Beach View...
NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India’s T20 side at home against Sri Lanka next week after selectors...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its disappointment over the comments made by former Chairman Ramiz...
SYDNEY: A”highly motivated” Rafael Nadal welcomed rival Novak Djokovic’s much-anticipated return to the...
KARACHI: Qualifier Rana Irfan stunned second seed and former world champion Ahsan Rizwan on the opening day of the NBP...
