Sharjeel named in probable list for NZ ODIs

KARACHI: The PCB’s interim selection committee on Wednesday named 21 probable players for the three ODI matches against New Zealand, recalling explosive opener Sharjeel Khan.

The matches will be conducted here at the National Stadium on January 9, 11 and 13.

The PCB said that the selectors will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup.

Sharjeel last played an ODI in January 2017.

Probables: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir.