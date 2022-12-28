PM invites Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf on Tuesday invited disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan to discuss current political situation in Punjab.

Earlier, Aleem Khan had regretted his decision to remain associated with PTI for ten years. He also dubbed PTI chief Imran Khan as insincere to the nation.

Aleem berated Imran Khan for retaining Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM and nominating Pervaiz Elahi for the CM when the PTI found itself in provincial power struggle after the ouster of Imran Khan from the premiership.

Aleem Khan was de-seated along with 24 other PTI provincial lawmakers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over voting in favor of PMLN’s Hamza Shehbaz in Punjab’s chief minister election. Aleem had also announced to merge his group with Jahangir Tarin’s group.