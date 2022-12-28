Pak-UK Education Gateway launched

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan and British Council Pakistan on Tuesday have launched a joint programme Pak-UK Education Gateway, which aims to enhance partnership between the higher education sectors of Pakistan and United Kingdom.
In this partnership, the UK and Pakistani universities will work together to develop higher education linkages between UK and Pakistan. Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Partnership for faculty and students provides flexible grants to UK higher education providers (HEPs) and Pakistani universities to design and deliver academically rigorous short-term mobility opportunities in Pakistan and the UK for faculty members and MS and PhD students from their respective institutions.
Ag APPISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered a Pakistani citizen to hand over his two children to...
ISLAMABAD: China has declared that China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects have achieved major progress in 2022...
ISLAMABAD: The Japanese government and Japan International Cooperation Agency Pakistan office have decided to extend...
Ag APPISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the plea to grant a stay order against the ECP to act...
ISLAMABAD: Ex-Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar criticised federal government for postponement of Local government ...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shairf on Tuesday invited disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan to...
Comments