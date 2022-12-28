Wheat flour price up by Rs5 per kg

LAHORE: The price of whole wheat flour has been increased by Rs5 per kg to Rs140 per kg in the provincial metropolis.
According to the atta chakki owners, the price of wheat has increased to record Rs4,700 per 40kg in the open market. In addition to this, the tariff of a commercial unit of electricity from 6pm to 10pm has reached staggering Rs70 to Rs80, greatly affecting economics of flour trade. The office-bearers of Lahore Atta Chakki Owners Association urged the government to immediately ban the inter-provincial movement of wheat and its products to stop the continuous increase in the price of wheat.
