Railways seals gas stations in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways sealed gas stations at Phase-III Chowk, Hayatabad for allegedly occupying the railways’ land

illegally.

A statement issued by Pakistan Railways said that the action was taken on the directives of the divisional superintendent for vacating the occupied land.

It said that a letter had been issued to the occupant in October 2022 asking

him either to prove that the land had been in his use through legal means or vacate it.

“You have occupied Railway land measuring about 2.55 kanal for CNG filling pump and about 1.75 kanal for the Admore Petrol Pump on the Railway premises at the Phase-III Chowk, Hayatabad in Peshawar illegally and unlawfully since long. Hence you are directed to vacate the Railway land forthwith, “

it read.