Railways seals gas stations in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways sealed gas stations at Phase-III Chowk, Hayatabad for allegedly occupying the railways’ land
illegally.
A statement issued by Pakistan Railways said that the action was taken on the directives of the divisional superintendent for vacating the occupied land.
It said that a letter had been issued to the occupant in October 2022 asking
him either to prove that the land had been in his use through legal means or vacate it.
“You have occupied Railway land measuring about 2.55 kanal for CNG filling pump and about 1.75 kanal for the Admore Petrol Pump on the Railway premises at the Phase-III Chowk, Hayatabad in Peshawar illegally and unlawfully since long. Hence you are directed to vacate the Railway land forthwith, “
it read.
PESHAWAR: The Board of Peshawar Development Authority on Monday approved the proposed amendments to the PDA Auction...
PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad police foiled a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition and arrested two persons, officials said on...
LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company held under Minister for Specialised Healthcare and...
PESHAWAR: Brig Abdul Sattar, SI Military and a former principal of Army Burn Hall College Abbottabad and Military...
TAKHTBHAI: As many as 32 persons were rounded up and 30 liters of liquor and other contraband items were seized during...
MANSEHRA: Local government representatives on Monday warned to launch a street agitation if the Balakot hydropower...
Comments