Banks to observe extended hours

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday directed banks to observe extended working hours on December 30 and December 31 to facilitate taxpayers in payments of duty and taxes.

The field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan would observe extended banking hours till 8:00pm and 10:00pm on December 30 (Friday) and December 31 (Saturday) respectively, a central bank statement said.

The SBP asked all banks to keep their concerned branches open on Saturday till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT).