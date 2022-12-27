SBP issues MPC meetings calendar

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday issued an advance calendar of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the period between January and June 2023.

The SBP has scheduled four meetings during the six-month period. The first meeting will be held on January 23 (Monday), 2023 while the second one will be held on March 16 (Thursday), 2023.

The third meeting is scheduled to be held on April 27 (Thursday), 2023 while the fourth is expected to take place on June 12 (Monday), 2023.

In the last MPC meeting held on November 25, 2022, the SBP increased the interest rate by 100 basis points to 16 percent.