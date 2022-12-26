 
Monday December 26, 2022
Karachi

Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay

December 26, 2022

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rukhe Neelofar Zaidi. Titled ‘Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay’, the show will run at the gallery from December 27 to January 3. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

