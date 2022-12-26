 
Monday December 26, 2022
CITY PULSE: Radiance of Islamic Art

December 26, 2022

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting a calligraphy exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Asad Javaid and Samreen Wahedna. Titled ‘Radiance of Islamic Art’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

