That power should be transferred from the provinces to elected local bodies is mandated in the constitution. The reasoning behind this is that the closer a representative is to the voters the better they will be able to serve their needs. Unfortunately, this concept is lost on our provincial governments. Since devolving power naturally requires shifting funds to local representatives as well, our provincial governments are usually opposed to it – even if their own parties are in power at the local level. In keeping with this precedent, lawmakers in the National Assembly called a special session putting forward a bill to increase UCs in the Federal Capital Territory. This and other measures in the law – such as direct election of the mayor and deputy mayor – are being seen as a way to delay the local bodies election in Islamabad. Indeed, the elections due for the end of the month look to be in jeopardy.

This is not the first time we have seen lawmakers act in this fashion and effectively attempt to micromanage events even at the lowest tier of government in order to avoid shifting power to mayors and counselors. Both Punjab and Sindh have been dilly-dallying over local bodies elections – with some excuse or the other proffered to delay the process, spanning everything from fights over delimitation of constituencies to printing ballot papers to providing security. It is essential that lawmakers recognize the need for government at the third tier which is essential to citizens because these local bodies deal with the daily challenges citizens face. Since MNAs cannot handle these affairs and constituents cannot easily approach them to look into matters such as water supply or flawed sewage, voters are left high and dry in a situation where local governments do not exist. Sadly, no political party has held up its promises to carry through with the setting up of local governments and it is left to the courts and the ECP to keep reminding parties of the need to ensure this.

Certainly, local governments are badly required in a country where the problems of citizens are magnified by the fact that they are unable to make their voices heard. This could be resolved by timely LG polls in all the provinces and both cities and rural areas. When local governments do exist, things at the most basic level tend to run more smoothly and more evenly. Sadly, the people of Pakistan have been denied what should be a basic democratic right again and again. The lack of local governments has hurt governance throughout the countries as it has thwarted any attempt to build our democracy at the grassroots level. We will have to restart that process from the beginning and ensure it is never interrupted again. The parties need to put their parochial interests aside and hand over power to local governments, as the constitution mandates.