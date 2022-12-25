Christian community greeted

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has congratulated Christian personnel of different wings of Lahore Police on the eve of Christmas on Saturday.

He has also expressed solidarity with the Christian community and said that Lahore Police has been an equal partner with the Christian Community as well as police personnel in the celebrations and festivities of Christmas.

Lahore Police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan to provide comprehensive security to the Christian community on the coming eve of Christmas. While giving details, the CCPO Lahore said that more than 5,000 Police officers and officials including 06 SsP, 35 DSsP, 83 SHOs, 189 Upper Subordinates and 85 lady police personnel would perform duty on Christmas and Quaid Day. He said more than 500 police personnel have been deputed on security of Special Christmas bazars, parks and recreational points. He further said that more than 130 teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit would ensure effective patrolling around these churches, Christmas bazaars and residential areas of Christmas community.

Meanwhile, a cake cutting ceremony in connection with the celebrations of Christmas was held on Saturday at Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore. SSP Administration Atif Nazir was the chief guest on this occasion. Senior police officers, Sectional in-charges and a large number of Christian police officers and officials attend the ceremony.