Eliminating crime top priority: IG

LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab, M Amir Zulfiqar Khan has said that eliminating crimes while ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property is my top priority, in which any omission will be intolerable.

IG Punjab expressed his concern over the crime situation across the province and said that the report of all good will no longer work. He said practical steps will have to be taken and crime control will be the only measure to evaluate the performance of the officers. IG Punjab said that my policy is ‘You work you stay’ so the officer who does good work will stay in the post. He ordered the officers to perform their duties according to the constitution and law. IG Punjab said that there will be no compromise on the discipline of the force, there should be a clear difference in the Punjab Police.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan, IG Punjab, while giving the task of monitoring the performance of the officers to the Special Branch, directed that the report should be submitted to him on daily basis.

IG Punjab directed that foolproof security should be provided for Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam Day celebrations across the province. Amir Zulfiqar Khan directed that in view of the recent wave of terrorism, the security of sensitive and public places should be re-evaluated across the province.

Moreover, in view of the recent incidents, CTD Punjab should take special measures to wipe out the terrorists completely. Make sure. IG Punjab directed that special squads of police teams should be formed to maintain the atmosphere of law and order on New Year's Night while ensuring strict legal action under zero tolerance against lawbreakers involved in aerial firing, one-wheeling and rioting. He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over his first RPOs conference at the Central Police Office today. IG informed the officers about his policy and priorities. During the conference, IG Punjab was told that 28,000 officers and personnel will perform security duties on the Quaid-i-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations across the province, while more than 6,000 officers and officials will perform duties in the provincial capital, Lahore.