Tall not sprawl

There has been a huge sprawl in housing societies. It is indeed encouraging to see a thriving housing market, which is crucial to our economy. However, we must also keep in mind that development should be guided by environmental impact assessments. These new housing societies are being built on green areas that can never be replaced. This issue is more important than ever as environmental concerns and problems have taken centre-stage over the past year. A solution may be to build more high-rise apartment buildings, rather than endless rows of suburban houses. Apartments are more water and energy efficient, require less resources to be made and are more conducive to public transport. They are, by far, the greener choice.

Waqas Asmat

Islamabad