Tall not sprawl

There has been a huge sprawl in housing societies. It is indeed encouraging to see a thriving housing market, which is crucial to our economy. However, we must also keep in mind that development should be guided by environmental impact assessments. These new housing societies are being built on green areas that can never be replaced. This issue is more important than ever as environmental concerns and problems have taken centre-stage over the past year. A solution may be to build more high-rise apartment buildings, rather than endless rows of suburban houses. Apartments are more water and energy efficient, require less resources to be made and are more conducive to public transport. They are, by far, the greener choice.
Waqas Asmat
Islamabad
Many have observed that, in recent years, our children’s behaviour is being negatively influenced by what they see...
In recent years, the United States has not spared any opportunity to try and antagonize and undermine China. From...
This refers to letter ‘Problem makers’ by Engr Asim Nawab. Throughout the history of Pakistan, the ruling and...
This refers to the letter ‘Child protection’ by Faraz Hassan. The letter draws some much needed attention to the...
Recently, Standard and Poor’s has followed in Moody’s footsteps and downgraded our credit rating from a B- to a...
According to reports, Pakistan is the world’s third largest user of groundwater. Much of this water goes into...
Comments