Cold war again?

In recent years, the United States has not spared any opportunity to try and antagonize and undermine China. From ramping up its military presence in the South China Sea to waging economic warfare by sanctioning key sections of the Chinese economy, the Americans seem eager to start a new cold war. This is largely down to China’s tremendous economic and technological growth, making it a peer competitor of the United States.

Tension between the two most powerful countries in the world does not bode well for the rest of us. This US aggression is hampering cooperation on important issues like climate change, global hunger and joint healthcare and pandemic protocols. While the US is more protected from these issues than many other countries it is not immune to them. For example, it lost millions of lives to the Covid pandemic. A confrontational stance towards China will only aggravate America’s problems, along with everybody else’s.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur