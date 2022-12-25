Online predators

This refers to the letter ‘Child protection’ (December 21, 2022) by Faraz Hassan. The letter draws some much needed attention to the rising cases of child abduction and sexual crimes against minors. These types of crimes might be rising because those who prey on young children are increasingly found online, where they groom young children.

Our police are not exactly renowned for being tech-savvy. Thus, many digital predators can escape the net of law-enforcement. As our children’s lives evolve, those who wish them harm will change tactics. As a result, the police must change with the times in order to protect our children.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah