Recently, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has followed in Moody’s footsteps and downgraded our credit rating from a B- to a CCC+. This spells more trouble for our economy. These ratings are taken very seriously by international investors.

As a result, a downgrading will only further weaken our trade and investment ties with the rest of the world. The walls are closing in on our economy; if there is some hidden plan in Islamabad to save our economy, now is the time to put it in action.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi