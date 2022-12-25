Recently, Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has followed in Moody’s footsteps and downgraded our credit rating from a B- to a CCC+. This spells more trouble for our economy. These ratings are taken very seriously by international investors.
As a result, a downgrading will only further weaken our trade and investment ties with the rest of the world. The walls are closing in on our economy; if there is some hidden plan in Islamabad to save our economy, now is the time to put it in action.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
