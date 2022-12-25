Waternomics

According to reports, Pakistan is the world’s third largest user of groundwater. Much of this water goes into producing crops like rice and sugar, which we subsequently export. Thus, indirectly, we are exporting a lot of our water despite being one of the most water scarce countries in the world.

While exports are important, they should not come at the expense of widespread water scarcity in our country. Water is a resource that is becoming more precious by the day. If we are not careful, we could see water added to our ever-expanding import bill.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat