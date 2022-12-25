Not just voting

Democracy and voting are a people’s means of self-governance. Unfortunately, in many developing countries, the people never feel like they are in charge no matter how many times they go to the polls. Their economies are run in favour of local tycoons and titanic multinationals, while their governments do not hesitate to violate their rights.
A key problem in developing countries is the independence and the integrity of the institutions made up of the unelected. No democracy is complete without strong, independent institutions. Without these, governments will always risk drifting into tyranny.
Nasir Alim
Khuzdar
