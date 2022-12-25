The future is here

This letter refers to the article ‘The future of human work’ (December 20, 2022) by Dr Imran Batada. The article extensively refers to the launch and performance of the ChatGPT AI tool. This tool can perform a wide array of tasks from writing stories to lines of code. All one needs to do is upload a prompt into the tool. According to the article, ChatGPT has reached one million users in just five days.

The extraordinary growth of AI opens up wondrous new possibilities and new challenges. Tools like ChatGPT can boost productivity and are a boon for developing countries, like Pakistan, that lack expertise in critical areas. However, one fears that tools like this will come at the expense of many jobs. It is not just content writers who are probably pondering how long their careers will last, but previously ‘safe’ occupations, like IT, are under threat too. We must balance the growth of AI with human needs and wants.

Sattar Samad

Turbat