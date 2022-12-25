Taliban misrule

The Afghan Taliban’s ban on higher education for girls is a condemnable act. The world must call out the Afghan Taliban for implementing such misogynistic policies.
This restriction is a gross violation of the human rights of the Afghan people. Furthermore, it will only serve to deepen Afghanistan’s international isolation.
Sameer Dashti
Turbat
There has been a huge sprawl in housing societies. It is indeed encouraging to see a thriving housing market, which is...
Many have observed that, in recent years, our children’s behaviour is being negatively influenced by what they see...
In recent years, the United States has not spared any opportunity to try and antagonize and undermine China. From...
This refers to letter ‘Problem makers’ by Engr Asim Nawab. Throughout the history of Pakistan, the ruling and...
This refers to the letter ‘Child protection’ by Faraz Hassan. The letter draws some much needed attention to the...
Recently, Standard and Poor’s has followed in Moody’s footsteps and downgraded our credit rating from a B- to a...
Comments