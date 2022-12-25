 
close
Sunday December 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Taliban misrule

December 25, 2022

The Afghan Taliban’s ban on higher education for girls is a condemnable act. The world must call out the Afghan Taliban for implementing such misogynistic policies.

This restriction is a gross violation of the human rights of the Afghan people. Furthermore, it will only serve to deepen Afghanistan’s international isolation.

Sameer Dashti

Turbat

Comments