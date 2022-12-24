Home-grown

One of the best ways we can reduce poverty in Pakistan is by strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small-scale agribusinesses in the rural areas of the country. Such businesses have tremendous potential for growth, if they are given the proper assistance.
Since the rural areas are where much of our poverty is concentrated, growth in the rural business-sector has the potential to be a true game-changer for Pakistan. To enable this to happen, we need training programmes, financial assistance and a pro-business regulatory framework for current and aspiring rural entrepreneurs.
Furqan Hyder Shaikh
Hyderabad
