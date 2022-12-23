Oppressed women benefiting from KP’s Darul Amans: MPA

TIMERGARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and chairperson women parliamentary caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Samira Shams has said that oppressed women were benefiting from a network of Darul Amans established by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on district levels.

Talking to this scribe via phone from Peshawar, Dr Sumaira Shams claimed that it was a great achievement of the PTI government to have established Darul Amans in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Earlier, the oppressed and destitute women from Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Bajaur and other areas of Malakand division had the only option to be hosted in Malakand Darul Aman, which also used to be overburdened but now as Darul Amans have been established in each district,” she claimed.

Dr Samira Shams said that it was not an easy task to establish Darul Aman in every district but the provincial government made it possible. She said that before the PTI government, there were only six Darul Amans in the entire province.

Dr Sumira Shams said that after Chitral, Bannu and Kohat, now Lower Dir Darul Aman had also been made functional.

She said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took interest in projects related to women’s welfare and completed mega projects like establishing Darul Amans in every district.