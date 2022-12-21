Police establishes special desk for PWDs

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police have established a special desk at the police stations of the district to guide and support persons with disabilities (PWDs).
According to the police spokesman, with the support of non-governmental organisations, special desks were established in all the police stations to support PWDs. It would assist PWDs with the help of gestures to provide all other facilities including registration of FIR.
City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said special persons were a priority for all of us. "The PWDs are entitled to the best support and facilities everywhere, and sign language experts will understand their problems and provide assistance to the police in recording complaints and testimonies, etc.
Ag APPIslamabad : In collaboration with the US Department of State and the Humphrey Alumni Association of Pakistan ,...
Islamabad : Sugary drinks are killing the young generation, so the government should increase taxes on them to save...
Rawalpindi : To provide equal gas pressure, the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited caught 412 ‘Gas Sucking...
Ag APPRawalpindi : The Punjab Emergency Service , Rawalpindi observed the sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation, who...
Islamabad : Providing a platform to the organised networks, local partners, media, and civil society to build...
Rawalpindi : National University of Medical Sciences and International Vaccine Institute , South Korea, agreed on to...
Comments