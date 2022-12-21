Police establishes special desk for PWDs

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police have established a special desk at the police stations of the district to guide and support persons with disabilities (PWDs).

According to the police spokesman, with the support of non-governmental organisations, special desks were established in all the police stations to support PWDs. It would assist PWDs with the help of gestures to provide all other facilities including registration of FIR.

City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said special persons were a priority for all of us. "The PWDs are entitled to the best support and facilities everywhere, and sign language experts will understand their problems and provide assistance to the police in recording complaints and testimonies, etc.