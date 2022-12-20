Second woman dies after crush outside UK Asake concert

LONDON: A second woman has died after being injured in a crush outside a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake in London, police in the British capital said on Monday.

The 23-year-old woman was working as one of the contracted security providers for the gig at the 02 Academy in Brixton, south London, on Thursday evening. A third woman, aged 21, was in hospital in a critical condition, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, in charge of the investigation, called the second death “devastating news” and sent his condolences to the woman´s family. Scotland Yard detectives have been scouring security camera and mobile phone footage to establish what caused the crush and to see if any crime was committed. But they said it had been established that all three women were in the foyer of the building when the incident occurred.