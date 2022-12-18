Arabic language moot ends

Islamabad: One-day conference on ‘Arabic Language & Literature in 21st Century (Trends & Possibilities),’ organised by Arabic Department of National University of Modern Languages, (NUML), here, says a press release.
The chief guest of the inaugural session was Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Malki, while the closing ceremony was presided by Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaabi. Prof. Dr. Habib Ur Rehman Asim from Bahria University and Dr. Abdul Mujeeb Bassam from Islamic International University participated as keynote speakers in opening and closing sessions respectively.
NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M), pro-rectors, deans, directors, HoDs, faculty members and students also attended the conference.
