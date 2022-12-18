 
close
Sunday December 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Cylinder blast

December 18, 2022

Five persons received burn injuries on Saturday night as a cylinder exploded near Green Town in Shah Faisal Colony.

The injured persons were identified as Siddique, 55, son of Meer Hussain; his 50-year-old wife Shabana, their 18-year-old son Basit and two relatives, Saifoor, 50, and Danish. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Comments