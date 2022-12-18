Drug factory unearthed

PESHAWAR: Narcotics Eradication Team and local police busted a drug factory and arrested two people during a raid in Faisal Colony in Paharipura locality on

Saturday.

An official said the NET and the police team conducted a raid on a house in Faisal Colony where a narcotics factory had been set up.

The cops recovered 8kg heroin and 3kg raw material from the building and arrested one Jawad and

Hazrat Ali.

The local police have busted 22 factories in Peshawar during actions against the drug dealers during the current year.