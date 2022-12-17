 
UET’s int’l moot concludes

By Our Correspondent
December 17, 2022

LAHORE:The Electrical Engineering Department of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) campus organised a two-day international conference on Electrical Engineering & Sustainable Technologies recently.

The purpose of the conference was to provide an international forum for cross-fertilization of ideas from academia researchers, participating engineers and industry representatives in areas related to Electrical Engineering and allied fields in general.

