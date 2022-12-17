Customs seizes foreign currency, medicines at airport

Customs personnel at Jinnah International Airport seized foreign currency and medicines by foiling smuggling bids.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said hat on the night of December 15, customs officials seized Saudi riyals amounting to Rs112,500, which were cleverly concealed in the handbags of three Pakistani passengers -- Rizwan Ali Khan, Muhammad Dawar Khan and Jahangir Ali -- who were travelling to Dubai by flight-FZ-330 from Karachi.

A case has been registered against the passengers under the customs Act. Ali said customs collector Dr Nadeem Memon and additional collector Asadullah Larik had issued special instructions to the officers posted at the airport to play their full role to curb the smuggling of currency and contraband goods. They told the officials to use all available resources and suppress the elements that harmed the country’s economy.

In addition to this, the staff posted in the international arrival hall confiscated six unattended suitcases arriving from Manchester via Dubai, which led to the recovery of a big quantity of medicines worth Rs2,100,000.