PMC orders next MDCAT in jails too

Islamabad: Following the directions of national health services minister Abdul Qadir Patel, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has directed vice-chancellors of all public sector universities to hold the medical and dental colleges admission test in countrywide jails from next year.

According to the PMC, it has initiated the process of holding the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in prisons for aspirants by instructing the universities to establish test centres in jails. "The jail staff and concerned authorities will facilitate the universities by making the appropriate arr­an­gements. The candidates who will appear in the Medical & Dental College Admission Test can be provided with an opportunity to study further so till their punishment is completed, they may have education opportunities to lead a new life rather than being dragged into the same unfortunate conditions. Providing inmates with education opportunities will also serve to reinforce the notion that prisoners have intended for character reform and not punishment aside from providing proper time usage," a spokesperson for the Pakistan Medical Commission said in a statement. According to the spok­esperson, the initiative will provide the deserving and intelligent youth in jail with an opportunity to become doctors, nurses, and practitioners of other medical fields and thus, leading a respectable life in society after release.