Eldest daughter of Thai king hospitalised with heart problem

BANGKOK: The Thai king´s eldest daughter has been airlifted to a Bangkok hospital for treatment after losing consciousness due to a heart condition, the palace said on Thursday.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol intially fell ill Wednesday evening during a military dog training session at Nakhon Ratchasima north of the capital, the palace said. Known in Thailand as “Princess Bha” the 44-year-old is the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the only child from his first marriage.

The kingdom´s succession rules favour male heirs however the palace has not formally announced an heir apparent. Bajrakitiyabha plays an important ceremonial role in Thai society -- where the all powerful royal family sits at the apex, protected from criticism by harsh defamation laws which carry prison sentences of up to 15 years per charge.