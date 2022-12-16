Padri Shahid’s funeral today

LAHORE:The funeral service for Rev Shahid P Meraj, who passed away on Dec 14 at Lahore, will be held today (Friday) at Lahore Cathedral, The Mall at 1:00 pm.
He was commonly known as Padri Shahid and travelled much to preach the word of God and offered his pastoral care and extended solace and support to downtrodden communities. He fought several legal battles to protect church properties and diligently served his duties as Secretary Lahore Diocese Trust Association.
He made immense contribution in building interfaith alliances among the Muslims and Christians. In connection with fostering unity and peace among faith communities, he used to invite students and academicians from colleges and universities to Lahore Cathedral to build socio-religious harmony. He has guided many researchers of religious studies.
